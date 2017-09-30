Week two brought tears, smiles and some outrageous lifts. Here are five big moments from the show:

1. Alexandra Burke got an actual standing ovation from the judges - even Craig

Strictly bosses clearly saved the best till last. Just as the show was wrapping up and it seemed like Aston Merrygold was going to get the best score for the second week running, Alexandra Burke stormed straight to the top of the leaderboard with a passionate Paso Doble.

It was fierce, it was dramatic, and it had Darcey, Bruno and Shirley on their feet. And with some encouragement from Tess, even Craig begrudgingly stood up.

A standing ovation in week two! And a score of 36! Could Alexandra and Gorka go on to win the Glitterball Trophy? "You took my breath away," said Darcey.

2. Shirley Ballas had an emotional reaction to that Simon Rimmer Waltz

Now, Simon Rimmer may not be the best dancer (in fact he's languishing down near the bottom of the leaderboard). But if Shirley's emotional reaction to his Waltz is anything to go by, he may just be able to avoid the dreaded dance off when it comes to the public vote.

Strictly's new head judge struggled to hold back tears after Simon and Karen performed their Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone - and Simon was looking pretty watery-eyed too.

The Liverpudlian dedicated the dance to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and it certainly hit an emotional note for Shirley, who called him over for a hug and told him it was a "very, very special piece of music you danced to today".

3. Charlotte Hawkins suffered a complete dance dis-ah-ster

Poor Charlotte! Her performance had us grimacing and biting our nails as she stumbled through the Cha-Cha-Cha, her face a picture of uncertainty and inner torment.

The song may have been Sugar by Maroon 5, but the judges' comments were far from sweet. "My heart goes out to you," said Shirley, explaining there was simply nothing good about the performance to praise: "I couldn't find any technical elements." Craig declared it a "dance dis-ah-ster".

While Brendan furiously defended his choreography, his celebrity partner was mainly just trying not to cry on live TV. Especially when she got a measly 12.

4. Susan Calman's cheery Charleston was a joy to watch

How could you see this performance and not enjoy every last second of it? The song was If You Knew Susie, and Strictly fans around the country are definitely enjoying getting to know the tiny Scottish comedian. She and Kevin were having so much fun as they strutted around the stage.

"The basic requirement for this dance is swivel and you had none of it darling," said Craig, but even he had to admit it was entertaining for all the right reasons. "I loved watching you every minute," Darcey added.

5. Aston Merrygold swept Janette Manrara off her feet

Aston's Salsa contained So. Many. Lifts.

In fact Janette's feet barely touched the ground - he was chucking her about all over the place, between the legs and over the shoulder and everything. The daring routine had the judges on the edge of their seats, with Bruno declaring it "almost perfection".

And it may only be week two, but the judges even compared the routine to a Showdance. Is he destined for the Strictly Final?

The Strictly results show airs on Sunday 1st October at 7.15pm on BBC1. Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.35pm on Saturday 7th October