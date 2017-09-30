Shirley Ballas struggled to hold back tears after Simon Rimmer's Strictly Waltz
The TV chef from Liverpool dedicated his You'll Never Walk Alone Waltz to the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy
When Liverpudlian Simon Rimmer announced on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two that his Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone would be dedicated the victims of the Hillsborough Disaster, we knew it was going to be emotional.
The TV chef witnessed the tragedy first-hand in 1989 and warned Zoe Ball: "I am genuinely concerned I may have a few tears at the end of it."
But while he became a little watery-eyed, it was Shirley Ballas who really struggled to hold back tears.
Shirley, who was born near Liverpool in Wallasey, called him over for a hug and a kiss on the cheek.
And while she usually focuses on technique and corrections, the Head Judge put that aside as she gave him some heartfelt feedback.
More like this
"I’m going to go with the emotional feeling," she said.
"It’s a very, very special piece of music you danced to today and that piece of music means so much to so many people for different reasons."
The dance earned Simon and Karen a score of 19 - with the highest score of six coming, of course, from Shirley.