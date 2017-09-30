Aston Merrygold just delivered a Strictly Salsa that was "almost perfection"
So. Many. Lifts.
How to top Aston Merrygold's week one Foxtrot? The Strictly star set the bar high in the first live show - but now he's gone and topped his own dance with a Salsa to Despacito.
The JLS star delivered a routine with so many lifts that Janette Manrara's feet barely touched the ground. He was flinging her around all over the place - but luckily managed to avoid doing an Ed Balls and dropping his pro partner.
"You’ve got to be kidding me," Bruno Tonioli told him. "Get out of here. My eyes were on stalks."
The judge also branded him a "snake hipped wonder", heaping on even more praise. "I’ve never seen such a difficult sequence of lifts in a Salsa before… it was almost perfection."
Darcey Bussell went with "oh wow", while Shirley Ballas told the couple: "I loved it, loved it, and loved it some more!"
Even Craig called the dance "a lesson in isolation".
With a score of 31 in week one and 32 in week two, can Aston be stopped? And can anyone topple him from first place in the leaderboard?