"You’ve got to be kidding me," Bruno Tonioli told him. "Get out of here. My eyes were on stalks."

The judge also branded him a "snake hipped wonder", heaping on even more praise. "I’ve never seen such a difficult sequence of lifts in a Salsa before… it was almost perfection."

Darcey Bussell went with "oh wow", while Shirley Ballas told the couple: "I loved it, loved it, and loved it some more!"

Even Craig called the dance "a lesson in isolation".

With a score of 31 in week one and 32 in week two, can Aston be stopped? And can anyone topple him from first place in the leaderboard?