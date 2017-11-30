The Scottish comedian and her pro dance partner Kevin Clifton were eliminated from the competition on Saturday after an admirable run, falling just short of the quarter final. Throughout the season Calman had gushed about her love for the show, and it would seem the reintegration into a Strictly-less life has been difficult.

However, she went on to confirm that she would still be watching the show, admitting that she just need time to heal this week, and an incessant reminder that she had been knocked out may not have helped.

"Of course I am, I love the show", she responded when a fan asked if she would continue to watch on Strictly. "I just need a couple of days to get used to not being in it".

If it's any consolation, Susan, the fans were just as devastated to see you go.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 7.05pm, BBC1