Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account
The Scottish comedian's departure from the show has hit her hard
Susan Calman has taken to Twitter to explain her reasons for unfollowing the Strictly Come Dancing official account, after journalists had been in contact with her agent regarding a perceived snub.
"For journos contacting my agent because I unfollowed BBC Strictly twitter account. I’m sad about leaving the show and didn’t want to get even sadder," her tweet read. "I think that’s ok. Thanks."
The Scottish comedian and her pro dance partner Kevin Clifton were eliminated from the competition on Saturday after an admirable run, falling just short of the quarter final. Throughout the season Calman had gushed about her love for the show, and it would seem the reintegration into a Strictly-less life has been difficult.
However, she went on to confirm that she would still be watching the show, admitting that she just need time to heal this week, and an incessant reminder that she had been knocked out may not have helped.
"Of course I am, I love the show", she responded when a fan asked if she would continue to watch on Strictly. "I just need a couple of days to get used to not being in it".
If it's any consolation, Susan, the fans were just as devastated to see you go.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 7.05pm, BBC1