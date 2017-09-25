“Some of our celebrity boys like to do the weights so it can be a little tricky when we’re cutting dance cut jackets, because they sit high under the arm and we want a nice smooth line across the shoulder,” Gill told the Official Strictly Come Dancing podcast. “But, if they’ve been pumping iron sometimes their muscles can get in the way a little bit and it makes it a little bit tricky for us.”

“Aston, lovely lovely lad, he’s been told that he has to lay off the weights and lay off the gym so that he can help us out in the fitting process,” she added.

One person who isn’t worried about causing ructions is Debbie McGee, who stunned audiences with a saucy Paso Doble on Saturday night.

“I really had the time of my life, I’ve never done anything like that before,” she said in an interview straight after her performance, which saw her introducing a last minute improvised kiss into her routine with Giovanni Pernice. “I think because for many years I’ve had quite a good girl image, I think the Paso Doble took everybody by surprise”, McGee said.

“Hopefully there’ll be some other dances coming up in the series where I get to show that side of me again,” she teased.

Alexandra Burke, who captured the audience’s imagination and attention with her emotional performance in memory of her mother, said she knows what’s at the root of her (minor) technical dance problems.

“I blame my big size 8 feet, to be honest”, she laughed. With new judge Shirley Ballas tipping her for Strictly success anyway, we don't think Alexandra's feet have too much to worry about.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights. New episodes of the Official Strictly Come Dancing podcast are available to stream every Monday