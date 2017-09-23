"I think you’re probably going to be a front runner off what I’ve just seen," Shirley said following their performance.

Craig was (obviously) a little more critical, pulling Alexandra up on her raised shoulders and lack of body contact - although he did praise her "expressive" arms, and that overall she had a great feel for the music.

Fellow judge Darcey Bussell added that Alexandra oozed an expression and feeling throughout her performance and that she was "so excited" to see what else she could do.

More like this

Bruno Tonioli meanwhile added that she made him feel touchy and feely - before he inadvertently poked Shirley in a rather compromising place. And it was all going so well.

Advertisement

According to RadioTimes.com viewers, Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton are the couple who have been voted the favourites of the series. Despite not actually having danced yet...