And when Karen and Charles performed their couples' choice dance to Get Up Off That Thing and earned 36 points – by far their best score of the series – they couldn't hide their excitement.

The pair were the last couple to dance and will no doubt hope they've done enough to survive the dance off, after finding themselves in the bottom two for the past two weeks.

But no one was more delighted for Karen than Kevin. The Strictly pro was pinned behind a sofa as Claudia Winkleman opened the public vote. But that didn't deter him, and viewers spotted Karen's ex clambering over the furniture to give her a warm embrace in the right corner of the screen.

Suffice to say, everyone got the feels...

N'aww, the internet really can be a warm and fuzzy place sometimes.