"Everyone was really friendly, but it was all a bit stressful - even despite the glitter!" he wrote on Facebook.

He's already got his mind on those score paddles. Holding the '6', he jokes, is probably the closest he'll get to that score from the judges.

Nothing like confidence in oneself, eh? Indeed, although he added he "can't wait to get on with it now" his original announcement as a 2016 contestant saw him admit he's "scared to death".

He added at the time that he hopes to "at least get through the first week or two".

With these moves? Surely we're thinking glitterball?

Contestants continue to be announced daily with Laura Whitmore, Will Young, Melvin Odoom and Louise Redknapp among the line-up.

Strictly returns to BBC1 later this year