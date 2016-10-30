Strictly statistics show that to dance last is the safest position in the running order – so Balls could well have survived another week.

Even more spookily, series favourites Ore Oduba and Danny Mac were well down the leaderboard in 6th and 7th place respectively. Ore's werewolf Charleston didn't exactly have the judges howling in appreciation, while mistakes cost Danny during his foxtrot.

Best performance of the night meanwhile went to Claudia Fragapane and her partner AJ Pritchard for a bewitching American Smooth. Watch it again here.

Who will be in the dreaded dance-off? Find out tonight: the Strictly results show starts at 7.15pm on BBC1.