Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween special delivers shock Judges' scores
Ore Oduba well down? Ed Balls not bottom? What is going on with the Strictly leaderboard this week?
Strictly Come Dancing 2016's Halloween special threw up some serious shocks on Saturday night – not least Ed Balls, who for the first time this series was NOT at the foot of the leaderboard.
Balls and his partner Katya scored a respectable 26 for their Cha-cha-cha, enough to put them above Anastacia and Brendan in the final count.
Strictly statistics show that to dance last is the safest position in the running order – so Balls could well have survived another week.
Even more spookily, series favourites Ore Oduba and Danny Mac were well down the leaderboard in 6th and 7th place respectively. Ore's werewolf Charleston didn't exactly have the judges howling in appreciation, while mistakes cost Danny during his foxtrot.
More like this
Best performance of the night meanwhile went to Claudia Fragapane and her partner AJ Pritchard for a bewitching American Smooth. Watch it again here.
Who will be in the dreaded dance-off? Find out tonight: the Strictly results show starts at 7.15pm on BBC1.