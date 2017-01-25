In the ten years since the Best Talent show category was introduced, The X Factor has repeatedly triumphed, taking home five statuettes. But despite six nominations, Cowell's other ITV show has never won the category, leaving empty handed every year.

The BBC's flagship programme Strictly Come Dancing has had more luck, with two previous wins – their last in 2013.

The win should put an extra spring in head judge Len Goodman's step as he says goodbye to the show, stepping down after 13 years.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.