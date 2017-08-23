Louise Rainbow said: "The thoughts of everyone here at Strictly are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family. Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heart-felt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.

The producer added: "We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing."

The Strictly team previously posted an unmistakable silhouette of the star of Saturday night shortly after the news of his passing was announced:

Numerous figures from the world of TV and showbiz paid tribute to the stalwart of light entertainment, and Strictly presenter and former co-host Tess Daly said she was "heartbroken" when she heard the news of his death.

Daly also posted a new tribute sharing one of her "favourite photos" with the former Generation Game host.

"It was the last time we worked together in the studio in November 2015, for the Children in Need Strictly Special," she wrote. "It's hard to believe he is gone. He will be so greatly missed by us all. I grew up watching him on TV then spent 10 years pinching myself that I was standing by his side in the studio on Strictly Come Dancing."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn