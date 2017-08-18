This Morning's Phillip Schofield was one of the first to pay tribute, expressing his sadness that "the true legend of TV and all round lovely man has taken his final bow".

"It was more than nice to see you, to see you more than nice", said Stephen Fry, paraphrasing one of Forsyth's most famous one-liners.

Rebecca Front and Sue Perkins both opted for similar tributes that were short but sweet.

Sir Lenny Henry bid farewell to the man who "basically ran things" in the industry.

Kathy Burke shared an image of the Strictly host with Sammy Davis Jr, who Forsyth famously admired and considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

And Dermot O'Leary also opted to recall the pair's collaborations, describing Forsyth as "one of the Godfathers, quick of wit, fleet of foot".

Gary Lineker described Forsyth as "one of television's great entertainers".

Julian Clary said he was "a warm and witty man loved by generations".

"Oh bless you Brucie, go well" wrote writer and producer Sarah Phelps.

Actor Derek Griffiths fondly recalled sharing the stage with Sir Bruce in 1978.

Danny Baker raised a glass to "The Great One".

And Miranda Hart promised a poignant curtain call, in memory of her dearly departed friend.