Although Bruno didn’t make it to the actual Eurovision finals, he performed as part of the group Duke and The Aces in the UK’s internal selection show A Song For Europe that year.

Sadly, their song Love Is Alive wasn’t a hit, finishing in 7th place that night. Instead, the UK sent Prima Donna to the Eurovision finals, a group that came a respectable third.

In typical Tonioli style, Bruno was far from embarrassed when Giedroyc unveiled the video, quipping: "You can clearly see that I was well-packaged for the show!"

Mel, however, was less impressed, saying to Bruno: "you were looking very much like a sort of Formula One mechanic!"

Fortunately, Lucie Jones – the act chosen to represent the UK in Eurovision 2017 – didn’t imitate Bruno’s performance, instead delivering the emotional ballad Never Give Up On You.

The song was co-written by Emmelie de Forest, the Danish singer-songwriter who won the song contest in 2013.

Jones will perform the song during the Eurovision finals in Kiev, Ukraine on 13th May.