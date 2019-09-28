Viewers took to Twitter to query what had just happened, wondering whether it was just their TV’s that had lost signal.

However, not everyone who was watching the show tonight experienced an issue, with some viewers tweeting to change over to the BBC 1 HD feed.

The technical issues were addressed by Tess Daly after YouTuber Saffron Barker and her professional partner AJ Pritchard danced.

“We do apologise to any viewers who may have experienced any transmission problems,” she said, before adding that this does happen when a show is broadcast live.

The second week of Strictly sees one of our celebrity couples sent home from the competition, with their first week scores combined with their score from tonight.

And judging by week one, it’s set to be a hugely tough week for our celebs; after Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse wowed with their incredible samba, things looked bleaker for James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk, who scored a measly 12 for their stiff tango.

But could the week two scores change this?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC 1