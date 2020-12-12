Strictly fans took to Twitter to praise Arch's energetic performance, with one viewer noting that it looked as if the musician was "living his best life".

Another Twitter user described Arch as a "guitar hero", while other viewers commended the band's cover of the 1991 hit, saying: "You really have to hand it to Dave Arch and co. They are versatile as hell."

Semi-finalist Bailey chose the Metallica single especially, making history as the first Strictly contestant ever to dance to the chart-topping track.

He currently sits in fourth place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, having scored 23 points for his Tango and 25 for his Charleston to Ottilie Patterson's (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey.

Tonight's penultimate episode of the BBC ballroom competition saw Bailey face-off against the other remaining contestants within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, including Maisie Smith, HRVY, Jamie Laing and Ranvir Singh.

Earlier on in the show, head judge Shirley Ballas dismissed Craig Revel Horwood's comments on Good Morning Britain presenter Singh's Waltz, saying: "I'm not sure we were looking at the same dance."

Tomorrow night's results show will see the group narrowed down to just four celebrities who'll be dancing in Strictly Come Dancing final for the chance to win the 2020 Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:15pm and Sunday at 7:25pm.