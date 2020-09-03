They are the latest celebrities to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Actress Caroline Quentin, sports star Jason Bell, The Wanted musician Max George, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams, comedian Bill Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers and singer HRVY are also set to compete on the show.

Viewers will remember Laing from appearing on the show last year.

In 2019, he was partnered with Oti Mabuse, however, he had to pull out of the competition when he injured his knee.

At the time, executive producer, Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher was brought in to replace him and went on to win the series alongside Oti.

After his stint on the show was cut short last year, many speculated that Jamie would take part on the 2020 series.

An insider said: “After such a harrowing end to his Strictly debut this must have been the perfect tonic for Jamie…knowing he will be back in the ballroom next year.”

Jaime Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2019

They added to The Sun: “It was a lovely touch by the powers that be who realised just how devastated he was.”

Jamie even expressed his hopes to return, saying in an interview: “I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn’t do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn.