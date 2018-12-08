But behind-the-scenes, one pro dancer has already been crowned champion, after winning Strictly’s It Takes Two Pro Challenge.

Oti Mabuse faced off fierce competition from Luba Mushtuk and Amy Dowden to complete the most toe heel swivel steps in 30 seconds, completing 48 in the allotted time slot.

Each step was analysed in great detail by an official adjudicator, having each pro’s attempts played back in slow motion – leading to many pros having some of their steps disqualified.

Janette Manrara struggled with the task and ended bottom of the leader board, having only twelve steps confirmed by the judges.

Mabuse takes the crown from reigning champ Giovanni Pernice, who last year set a new record for the most Charleston swivel steps in 30 seconds.

Pernice also topped the other pros in the 2016 challenge when he completed the most jive flicks and kicks.

“It was a phenomenal effort,” said one adjudicator to Mabuse. “We had to count it twice.”

Mabuse joked that it was “gravity” that helped her top the leaderboard.

“I can’t believe it,” she said after receiving the certificate that confirmed her new record. “I just want to thank my mum, my dad, Strictly – It Takes Two, my shoes and my really good bra.”

Unfortunately, Mabuse and dance partner, cricketer Graeme Swann, were knocked out in week 10 of the competition.

But with a few shock results in the last few weeks, there’s still all to play for between the Strictly final five – with each couple now having to prove themselves with two separate routines.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6:35pm on BBC One