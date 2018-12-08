It's been a long road (albeit one that twirls around and around in tight circles like a Spirograph) but our Strictly couples are almost at the finish line. Here's the music they will be facing in this week's semi-final.

Ashley and Pasha

Paso Doble – Spectrum (Say My Name) by Florence + the Machine

American Smooth – Ain't that a Kick in the Head by Dean Martin

Lauren and AJ

Samba – Rock the Boat by the Hues Corporation

Tango – Nutbush City Limits by Tina Turner

Stacey and Kevin

Viennese Waltz – You're My World by Cilla Black

Faye and Giovanni

Samba – I Go To Rio by Pablo Cruise

Argentine Tango – La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa

Joe and Dianne

Argentine Tango – Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Viennese Waltz – This Year's Love by David Gray

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC1