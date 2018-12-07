"We’re so excited for this one! Your girls are gonna be performing on @bbcstrictly this Sunday and it's the first time all the dancers and band will be women," the band's official account tweeted on Thursday.

Little Mix, which is made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, will be singing during Sunday night's semi-finals results show.

This series has seen a number of firsts for the show, including Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's Doctor Who Tango, which saw Dooley shift between the male and female roles — the first time a female contestant has ever done so during the show's history.

Viewers have also praised Paralympian Lauren Steadman for normalising disability, and commended her dance partner AJ Pritchard for his innovative choreography.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC1