We can expect the first reveal around the next week or so. Previous series have always seen the first celebrity announced from early to mid-August.

Last year, Mollie King was the first name confirmed for the BBC1 show on 7th August. In 2016, Ed Balls was the first announcement on 8th August, while the year before that Jeremy Vine was the first celebrity confirmed on 10th August.

But just who will be the first name announced? These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn