Who are the judges for 2017?

As we all know, Len Goodman has now left the British version of Strictly Come Dancing after being head judge on the show for 14 years since it began on the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 has found its new Head Judge in the form of 'Queen of Latin' Shirley Ballas.

The British-born Ballroom and Latin champion will take Len Goodman’s seat on the Strictly panel alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.

More like this

And as Head Judge, the newcomer will also have the casting vote in the Dance Off when the show returns in autumn 2017.

Who are the presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are both signed up for another series.

When will the stars be announced?

Similar to recent series, there will again be 15 stars taking to the ballroom. In the meantime, take a look at these predictions and rumours:

Eamonn Holmes

Northern Irishman Holmes was the face of British breakfast-time TV for 23 years, serving as host to GMTV's This Morning followed by Sky News Sunrise, until he stepped down in October 2016 in order to pursue a career in documentary filmmaking. He co-presents on ITV's this morning with his wife Ruth, and he has recently been filling in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Holmes would have plenty of time to practise his routines without those pesky early starts. Perhaps this could be his year?

Brian Conley

Comedian Brian Conley is the latest name to be rumoured for Strictly this year.

According to The Sun, the 55-year-old comedian is "all signed up" for the 15th series.

“He was addicted to the series last year and even came to watch the live shows to get some tips," the source continued to say. "He really can’t wait to get going.”

Matt Goss

The rumour mill seems pretty confident that Matt Goss is on board for Strictly 2017. The Bros singer and former 1980s pop star is already no stranger to the show, having taken part in the 2013 Christmas special where he danced with Aliona Vilani. He also popped in to the BBC for a live performance in the 2016 Christmas special.

Advertisement

The timing also makes sense. Goss and his brother Luke have a Bros reunion tour planned for this summer, and while they've had to cancel half the dates in the tour, they may still be planning to revive the musical act at a later date (perhaps once Matt Goss has built up the fanbase?)