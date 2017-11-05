After watching Saturday's performances, viewers voted in a poll that asked who should leave – and the results are in.

According to the poll, viewers think Ruth Langsford and her partner Anton Du Beke should leave the competition this Sunday.

A clear 56 per cent of those who voted put Ruth top of their list of likely eliminations. Perhaps that had something to do with the fact that they managed to fall over so dramatically during their performance?

17 per cent think it's time Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton went home, and 7 per cent think this is the end forMollie King.

Will the public vote follow this decisive poll result, or are we in for a Strictly surprise? As usual, the bottom two when the judges' scores and the public vote are combined will face the dreaded dance off, with one unlucky couple going home at the end of the night.

Tune in this Sunday from 7.15pm on BBC1 to find out who the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing will be.