Last weekend we said goodbye to Simon Rimmer, who followed in the footsteps of previously departed celebrities Brian Conley, Charlotte Hawkins, Rev Richard Coles and Chizzy Akudolu .

But who'll be next? Who'll be the sixth celebrity to face the dreaded dance off and the judges' vote?

That's what we want YOU to tell us. Based on this weekend's dances, who do you think should be in the bottom two? Cast your vote and have your say.

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday and Sunday nights