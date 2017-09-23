Behind the scenes at Strictly: Rehearsal pictures reveal celebrities are all smiles ahead of first live show
Anton Du Beke gives Ruth Langsford a kiss and Aston Merrygold defies gravity ahead of tonight's first week of dances
Ahead of Strictly Come Dancing going live for the very first time, you'd have thought the celebrities would be feeling the nerves in the training room.
But everyone seems to be all smiles ahead of their debut performance in the ballroom, as these behind-the-scenes pictures from rehearsals show!
As well as giving partner and This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford a cheeky kiss, it seems as though Anton Du Beke has also managed to get Ruth's frame into shape ahead of their Waltz this Saturday.
Meanwhile former JLS star Aston Merrygold also seems to have perfected his posture for the Foxtrot with Janette Manrara...
But he's also managed to perfect levitation. Talk about being light on your feet. Shirley Ballas will be pleased.
If you thought that was impressive, check out Alexandra Burke! Great frame, great smile...and even has the finger-ography (is that a thing?) nailed with Gorka Marquez. Craig Revel Horwood will be pleased.
Then there's Mollie King and AJ Pritchard. Looks like their Jive is coming on a treat. Well, she's the bookies' favourite to win for a reason...
EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has definitely nailed that 'smoulder into the camera' technique already, even if partner Nadiya Bychkova is doing all the hard work here...
Then last but definitely not least is Debbie McGee. She's dancing to Italian (what else?) with Giovanni Pernice, and we hope he's looking down at her footwork as she gets to grips with the Paso Doble.
Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.20pm on Saturday September 23 on BBC1.