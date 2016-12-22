Kevin Clifton finished runner-up to his sister Joanne and Ore in this year's show; now he'll have to watch his wife Karen dance with the man who beat him.

“I’ll be dancing with Ore on the tour," Karen revealed on the Chris Evans Show on Radio 2. "I’ll be dancing with the winner seeing as Kevin is the loser!”

Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton is married to fellow pro Karen. His sister Joanne won this year's Strictly with Ore Oduba

More like this

Karen, who was on the Radio 2 show with husband Kevin, couldn't help rubbing this particular fact in.

“Sorry! I’ll be dancing with somebody who’s actually got a glitterball!” she said.

Strictly pro Karen Clifton, wife of Kevin

Kevin added, “It’s awful. Karen is a world champion; my sister is a world champion. My mum and dad were world champions; my auntie is a world champion. I’m not a world champion.

"Come Strictly, Karen’s won the Children in Need special, my sister’s won the Christmas special and this year’s main show. And I just come second all the time!”

Kevin may be getting a bit of stick in the Clifton household, but his reaction when his sister won during the Strictly 2016 final shows that there are no hard feelings.

Advertisement

As for their parents? Well, to have three Strictly stars in one family would make any Mum and Dad proud.