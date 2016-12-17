Kevin and Joanne have kept up a fierce sibling rivalry throughout Strictly...

...But they have also been there to support each other when things get tough – and it's clear they got their emotional side from their parents, who describe themselves on Twitter as former world number one British Latin American champions and "proud parents of Strictly's Kevin & Joanne Clifton and daughter in law Karen Clifton".

Talk about supportive parents. During the final they were worrying away about Kevin and Joanne going up against each other in the dance-off, pleading: "Please not 2 in the dance-off. PLEASE PLEASE!"

They needn't have worried.

It's easy to see why Ore Oduba is inspired by the Cliftons' love for each other...

Didn't need much more inspiration on Saturday... But seeing the love & support this family has for each other has melted my heart ? #Clifton pic.twitter.com/uCiivEOiOE — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 11, 2016

In fact, their Twitter is a treasure trove of supportive messages.

"WOW!!! Just love our daughter," they write, keeping things fair by immediately praising Kevin's dance: "Simply joyous! Well done guys."

Aw.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 17th December at 6.40pm on BBC1