It was host Tess Daley who spotted Bruno weeping: "I saw Bruno with a little tear in his eye. I've never seen Bruno cry before,” she said.

Scoring the pair a perfect 10, Shirley gushed: "There are some times in our life when we do something so magical that we capture it in our heart and stay there forever, and that was that. It was seamless. I loved everything from beginning to end."

An emotional Bruno, who also awarded Stacey and Kevin a 10, added: "Look what you've done to me, I'm a mess. That was so special, I really forgot who I was. That really was so special."

Stacey’s Strictly-obsessed mum was also in the audience – in fact it happened to be her birthday - and she was pretty tearful too.

Not a dry eye in the house!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1