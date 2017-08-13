"I think I'll be more ballroom than Latin," Simon said as the news was announced live on the show. "If you don't win, you're going to lose your place on the show," said co-host Tim Lovejoy, who also presented him with a tin of fake tan.

Simon is the latest name to be announced after actor Joe McFadden and the Rev Richard Coles was confirmed for the ballroom, as well as former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson, EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, The Saturdays singer Mollie King and This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford were all unveiled for Strictly’s 15th series.

So, who else has signed up? Rumours about which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

We do, however, know who’ll be hosting: presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. And, of course, there’ll be no Len Goodman this year, with the retiring judge being replaced by Shirley Ballas.

Ballas won't be the only new face on the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are joining the line-up of professional dancers after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn