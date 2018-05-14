The actor performed the song Tomorrow from the musical Annie while wearing a unicorn mask and sequin gown – which is apparently not all that unusual on the show that seems to be a bit like The Voice except the judges seats are facing forward and the contestants wear masks....

The judges can be seen commenting that his "pronunciation is good", and that he "sounds lovely" and "has a childlike innocence" as he belts out the tune. Of course, the entire place melts down in hysteria when he eventually reveals his identity at the end of the clip. Oh, and Reynolds has a surprisingly good voice – who knew! Check out the surreal performance out below.

The team behind Deadpool have had a unique approach to marketing the film in the past, using Reynolds' Twitter account as a mouthpiece for the masked superhero, poking fun at comic book colleagues Marvel and rivals DC.

Bravo, Ryan and co – you've done it again.