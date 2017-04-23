Plus it was a great choice of music – the whole performance was so captivating and so different as well. They used every incredible lift that I think exists, but I’ve got a feeling they’ll do something else even more amazing if they’re in the semis.

Although they were on Asia’s Got Talent in the past, it doesn’t matter. If you’ve got a talent, go and do as many talent shows as you can. That’s what makes BGT so good – if you put restrictions on the show it wouldn’t be anywhere near as interesting. It’s the massive variety from all over the world that makes the show, and if Gao and Liu hadn’t have come on, we wouldn’t know dance like that existed.

Elsewhere, eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson was fantastic, and the stuff she was doing was far more challenging than anyone I’ve ever seen her age do. When I was her age, I had a magic set but I wasn’t massively into it when I was that young. I started a lot later!

But Issy was very much in control of all the tricks and she did a really great job. She was really confident, knew exactly what she was doing and she baffled all of the judges as well as bossing Simon around, which was an added bit of fun. She’d worked very hard on an all-round performance and it had a very clever climax.

There’s lots of really amazing female magicians on TV at the minute as well. It’s really taking off. I’m sure Issy will come through and be one of the future stars, for sure.

Another favourite of mine was Jonny Awsum. What he did was very risky – they could’ve either loved it or hated it, but it went so well. Ant and Dec really got into it and he seemed like such a nice guy, too.

This week I’ve been busy prepping for my tour, which starts today. I had a preview show earlier in the week and DNA, the mind readers who were on BGT last week, came along to see it and show some support. It was good to see them and they’re really nice blokes!

Right now, I’m literally packing up now and getting ready to do the first show tonight in Milton Keynes. I don’t get nervous anymore, and I’m just really excited. I’ve been waiting for this for ages!

Richard's ITV show Operation Magic is available to watch on ITV Hub and his Power Of Imagination Tour runs from April until May 2017. For more info click here