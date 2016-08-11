"I'm still waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me I'm dreaming! I've been such a huge fan of the show for over a decade. So to actually take to the Strictly stage myself, I don't think I've been more nervously excited - aside from on my wedding day. Let's hope for fewer tears! I cannot wait to get started, it's going to be so much fun," says the 29-year-old.

Ballroom bosses announced the news on social media this evening, saying: "We hope @OreOduba has been practicing his #Strictly Samba moves in #Rio2016."

Oduba is the fourth celebrity to be confirmed, following news that TV presenter Laura Whitmore, popstar Will Young and ex-MP Ed Balls are officially taking to the Strictly floor.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year