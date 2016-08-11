Ore Oduba confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2016
The BBC sports presenter is the fourth celebrity to join this year's fourteenth ballroom series
Ore Oduba is taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
The BBC Breakfast sports presenter, who is currently covering the Olympic Games, is set to take to the dance floor this autumn.
"I'm still waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me I'm dreaming! I've been such a huge fan of the show for over a decade. So to actually take to the Strictly stage myself, I don't think I've been more nervously excited - aside from on my wedding day. Let's hope for fewer tears! I cannot wait to get started, it's going to be so much fun," says the 29-year-old.
Ballroom bosses announced the news on social media this evening, saying: "We hope @OreOduba has been practicing his #Strictly Samba moves in #Rio2016."
Oduba is the fourth celebrity to be confirmed, following news that TV presenter Laura Whitmore, popstar Will Young and ex-MP Ed Balls are officially taking to the Strictly floor.
More like this
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year