BGT boss Simon Cowell admitted it was the most dangerous act he’d seen on the show, with fellow judge David Walliams addubg he was glad to see the act still alive at the end.

But the regulator said the Moldovian’s performance was “in line with audience expectations” and that an investigation won’t follow.

As for fears of the act encouraging copycat behaviour, the regulator ruled the show had offered the right warnings for TV audiences.

More like this

“The repeated warnings and clear references to the inherent danger of the act meant it was very unlikely that audiences would attempt to copy it.”

The programme was investigated by Ofcom last year after it was ruled the use of two dogs in Jules and Matisse’s winning performance mislead viewers and paying voters.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues this Saturday on ITV