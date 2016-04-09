Magala – who hails from Moldova – has got plenty of Got Talent experience, and even won Russia's Got Talent. So this lot is probably a good hint of what's to come, which can seemingly be summed up by saying he adds more things that could kill him...

First, check out Alex's quarter-final audition on 2013's America's Got Talent during which he added another element. Just, you know, fire. He was actually voted out at this stage.

Another day another Got Talent, here Alex is on Ukraine's Got Talent and he's in the semi-finals. He does that whole dropping to his death thing over a chainsaw...

He almost did another Got Talent, popping up on Spanish show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento (I have talent, lots of talent), which is based on the format. It's safe to say the routine went down well with the panel...

Back with Got Talent he actually earned a couple of buzzers during his audition for the French version of the show. But that wasn't when he had a sword in his mouth and eventually one judge changed his mind after he saw the end of his routine.

There was also Italia's Got Talent and then he went ahead and won Russia's Got Talent, all within a year. No surprise really given he did the trick again over what looks like a whole load of electric drills.

But hey, let's let Alex show off all the best bits in one big heart-pumper of a video:

