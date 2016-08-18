“I was so surprised to be asked to take part - I never thought I'd have the courage to say yes, but it would be simply silly to turn down the chance to learn to dance with a professional. I'm going to give it my very best and enjoy what's bound to be a great adventure. I am equally excited, nervous and scared - I can't wait to start training!” said Naga.

The presenter has actually known she'd be on the show since February saying: "You can’t tell anyone – you know what it’s like and it’s all part of the excitement of finding out who’s going to be on.”

And she's already got her eye on a partner.

More like this

“I’d really like Karen – she’s a pocket rocket, full of fire, and I think she’d be able to whip me into shape. “

Naga joined the BBC in 2008 presenting Working Lunch, on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News. Naga has been a regular presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2009.

Advertisement

Her involvement was announced this morning on BBC Breakfast, and she will be joining the likes of Daisy Lowe, Ed Balls, Melvin Odoom and Will Young as they try to impress the judges in the 14th series of the hit entertainment competition.