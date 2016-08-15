It's a brave move given Redknapp was a judge on the UK version of So You Think You Can Dance? from 2010-2011. It's almost like Len hopping out from behind the judges' desk to have a go. He'll make use of that show title for one of his many celeb-themed puns, right? 'So you think you can dance? Well, I can tell you Louise, you can!" or something like that.

We're thinking she'll be good, right?

She busted some moves during her music career after all. Here she is performing her track Naked on Top of the Pops after going solo in the mid 90s.

More like this

Her husband, footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp, has been rumoured for the show before, so we were hoping he may well pop up in the list of contestants as we go along.

Well, actually, according to Louise, Jamie won't be helping her out:

"I’ve always loved the programme. It’s great family viewing. I never thought I’d do it. I don’t know how I’m here. Over the years the conversations come up and here I am. My husband is laughing at me, he’s mortified. He said 'Whoever you get as a partner I feel sorry for!'

"I mean you know when you do this you’ve got to have a bit of confidence that you. He’s got zero rhythm. he couldn’t go out there - I couldn’t watch. He won’t be practicing with me. He’s mortified. I’m hoping he’s just going to be proud. I hope I‘m not going to embarrass myself. Once I start I hope he’s going to be proud and say Go girl!'"

Redknapp joins previously announced stars Laura Whitmore, Ore Oduba, Melvin Odoom, Ed Balls and Will Young.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year