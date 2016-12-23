The festive instalment features a string of returning celebrities including Melvin Odoom (who was first to be voted off the current series), Gethin Jones, Frankie Bridge, Denise Lewis, Pamela Stevenson and Ainsley Harriott.

But the star of the show is, of course, Len himself – pictured in this first trailer sporting a very fetching crown and cape. He is the king of Strictly, after all.

What are we going to do without him?

The Strictly Christmas special airs on 25th December at 6:45pm on BBC1