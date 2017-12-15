It was then that Garraway’s hold failed and Arnold collapsed over her.

And it led to a sight that left some viewers extremely perplexed.

After the tumble, Garraway had to get her make-up re-done after laughing so much.

"Can I just apologise to everybody including Richard for that appalling performance? I thought I knew Richard Arnold really well. Now, I know him really well,” she told viewers at home.

She also suggested who could be next to take on the move: “I think what Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker should do is the core challenge."

Well, we can’t say we wouldn’t watch.

Good Morning Britain in on weekdays at 6am on ITV