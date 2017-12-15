Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold tried (and failed) to recreate Joe and Katya's Strictly lift
Good Morning Britain's attempt went about as well as you'd think
Remember Joe McFadden and Katya Jones’ insane lift at the end of their last Strictly Come Dancing performance? Well, somebody convinced Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold to recreate the move on their show. And it didn’t quite go to plan.
As Garraway leant back with the support of co-host Ben Shepard, she attempted to lift the showbiz presenter’s legs, shouting "I'm not secure! I'm not secure!"
It was then that Garraway’s hold failed and Arnold collapsed over her.
And it led to a sight that left some viewers extremely perplexed.
After the tumble, Garraway had to get her make-up re-done after laughing so much.
"Can I just apologise to everybody including Richard for that appalling performance? I thought I knew Richard Arnold really well. Now, I know him really well,” she told viewers at home.
She also suggested who could be next to take on the move: “I think what Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker should do is the core challenge."
Well, we can’t say we wouldn’t watch.
Good Morning Britain in on weekdays at 6am on ITV