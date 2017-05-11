But does that mean the fan favourite will be leaving UK screens for the States? Hopefully not: a Voice UK insider said they were expecting J-Hud to remain on the UK show too in 2018, telling Radiotimes.com, “The intention is for Jennifer to return to The Voice UK next series”.

Plus, in April, J-Hud told us she was keen to reprise her coaching role on the show: “I would love to. It’s so fun to me. I feel like it’s almost like a hobby," she said. "I love it that much it doesn’t feel like work”.

And there’s a good reason to make a comeback: Hudson tutored contestant Mo Adeniran to victory last series, making her the first female judge to win the show. Could she do it again?

Hudson is not the only coach looking for another spin in the chairs, with all the current coaches saying they’d return for series seven. Will.i.am said, “I would do that... if Tom [Jones] does it,” with the Welsh legend replying “As long as will does it, I’ll do it”.

Gavin Rossdale also echoed the camaraderie, saying he’s "only coming back if Emma [Willis] comes back. Otherwise, forget it!” And Willis herself said she'd "always love to come back".

So if you liked the last series of the show: good news, all the coaches want to give us more of the same. Yes, please!