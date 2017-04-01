When RadioTimes.com asked will.i.am whether he'd want to return for series seven next year, he said: “I would do that... if Tom does it.”

Later on, Sir Tom echoed will's sentiment: “As long as will does it, I’ll do it," he said of the former Black Eyed Peas star. "We’re big friends.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Rossdale said he's "only coming back if Emma [Willis] comes back. Otherwise, forget it!”

Blimey. This sort of thing doesn't happen on The X Factor.

Meanwhile, newbie Jennifer Hudson also said she was keen to reprise her coaching role on the show. “I would love to. It’s so fun to me. I feel like it’s almost like a hobby," she said. "I love it that much it doesn’t feel like work.”

Presenter Willis, who took over as host of the show from Holly Willoughby from the third series onwards, said she would "always love to come back".

"It’s very much something I love now," she said. "I’ve been on it for a few years so I don’t want to leave it, but it’s not my call.”

The Voice UK finals air on Saturday 1st April at 8:30pm and Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on ITV