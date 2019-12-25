But amid all the glitter and Christmas cheer, you may be left with one question in mind: is this all actually filmed live?

Here's all you need to know...

Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special live?

No. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is pre-recorded several weeks in advance. In fact, filming took place before the main Strictly show ended – to be specific, the Christmas special was recorded on 3rd December.

The early filming date is probably why the show is able to attract former stars of the show – this way, they still get to spend the big day with their friends and families.

It's also the reason why viewers can't vote for their favourite couples, with the winning couple decided by the judges and studio audience.

But who will lift the Silver Star Trophy this year? Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright, Joe Sugg or Richard Arnold? There's not long left to find out...

The Strictly Christmas special is on BBC One, Christmas Day at 4:40pm