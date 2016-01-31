Yes, it involves a lot of very tight Lycra. And Eddie the Eagle pops by to show how it’s done. Naturally.

What is the new event?

Moguls is new to the list of disciplines this year. This freestyle skiing event sees the competitors navigate a bumpy slope while trying to record the fastest time they can.

Check out the pros in action:

Where is it?

Austria plays host to The Jump. This year the action has moved almost entirely to Kühtai where the show has constructed ‘Jump Mountain’. Here nearly all of the courses have been purpose-built (only skeleton needs to be filmed elsewhere) including a brand new ski jump, which is three times the size of a double decker bus. This means almost all of the events will be live on the night. Medics, as you can imagine, are on standby. As are two back-up contestants in the form of actress Gemma Merna and former The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

Who is the host?

Back for her third year in a row, Davina McCall runs proceedings. She often manages to get the local Mayor involved and seems to have a brilliant time winding up the nervous celebrities. The winner earns themselves a Cowbell from McCall.

Who are the contestants?

There are twelve contestants taking part this year, scooped up from the world of sport, soapland, reality TV and music.

Superman himself Dean Cain, Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, Olympians Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington and Linford Christie are in the mix plus singer Brian McFadden and TOWIE’s James Argent.

Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli is taking part plus actress Tina Hobley, socialite Tamara Beckwith and former EastEnder stars Sid Owen and Louisa Lytton.

How are the celebrities getting on in training?

I’m told Dean Cain, Sid Owen and Beth Tweddle are the one’s to watch. Beth’s gymnastic balance is said to be helping her and she skipped from beginner ski lessons to advanced within one day.

Rebecca Adlington has admitted to being in the nervous beginner group alongside Louisa Lytton, while Brian McFadden says he actually thinks doing the jump itself is the most fun. James Argent is said to be much happier on the sofa than the slopes and they’re all enjoying evenings in their shared accommodation telling stories.

Contestant castle

As we revealed last year, for the first time the celebrities are all living together in a castle known as ‘The Jump Schloss’.

It means we’ll get some more behind-the-scenes action from when the celebs aren’t on the slopes, although I’m assured this is no Big Brother.

The contestants are all getting comfy around each other, with Rebecca Adlington telling me they all don their PJs and sit around together after a day’s training. Brian McFadden has given a few renditions of Flying Without Wings too, certainly keeping Westlife fan Becky happy.

Snowy selfies

The celebrity contestants have been sharing pictures of the beautiful Austrian setting and their funky outfits, too…

How long does it run for?

Unlike previous series, which aired on consecutive nights, The Jump will be on each Sunday night for six weeks.

When is it on?

The Jump 2016 continues Sundays at from 7:30pm on Channel 4

Who left the competition first?

Actress Louisa Lytton jumped her way out of the competition first. Weather caused problems for the launch show, with the show's safety team deciding it was unsafe for the celebrities to complete their jumps live. Lytton was disappointed, thinking a live jump under the pressure of the first show would have been better, but she sticks around as a back-up contestant for now.

Read the full interview with Lytton from backstage at The Jump here.