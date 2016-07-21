Even Len Goodman is backing Anton Du Beke to replace him on Strictly Come Dancing
When the departing Head Judge gives you his blessing, that's a pretty good sign, right?
Strictly pro Anton Du Beke must be rubbing his hands together with glee as outgoing Head Judge Len Goodman has tipped him to take over his spot on the panel.
As soon as Goodman's departure was announced, Du Beke's name was slung in the ring. It's a spot he's seemingly got his eye on but he's got stiff competition. Fellow pro Brendan Cole is also a hot contender and even former judge Arlene Phillips has talked about making a comeback, citing Dermot O'Leary's return to X Factor as inspiration.
But it's Du Beke at the top of Goodman's list – he reckons it would be "nice" if the pro dancer took over from him. "Someone from the world of ballroom rather than stage or theatre dancing," he added, while speaking to the Courier.
Although Du Beke wasn't the only replacement on Goodman's radar – he also mentioned former pro Karen Hardy who is still very much a part of the show, regularly giving her expert commentary on sister show It Takes Two. And she's more than willing to hop up and show how things should be done, which would make for excellent telly.
As we reported last week, it seems unlikely the new arrival will join the panel as Head Judge once Goodman departs after the next series. It's sparked speculation among insiders that the show could adopt an X Factor-style 'deadlock' system – giving the vote back to the public if the judges are split – or promoting one of the current crop into the top role.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year