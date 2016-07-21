But it's Du Beke at the top of Goodman's list – he reckons it would be "nice" if the pro dancer took over from him. "Someone from the world of ballroom rather than stage or theatre dancing," he added, while speaking to the Courier.

Although Du Beke wasn't the only replacement on Goodman's radar – he also mentioned former pro Karen Hardy who is still very much a part of the show, regularly giving her expert commentary on sister show It Takes Two. And she's more than willing to hop up and show how things should be done, which would make for excellent telly.

As we reported last week, it seems unlikely the new arrival will join the panel as Head Judge once Goodman departs after the next series. It's sparked speculation among insiders that the show could adopt an X Factor-style 'deadlock' system – giving the vote back to the public if the judges are split – or promoting one of the current crop into the top role.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year