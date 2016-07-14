Strictly fans may be hesitant to see what is viewed as an 'X Factor thing' added to the popular BBC show. But having said that, viewers may also be keen on the idea of more say in the result. The judges may be well-liked but they've not always kept our favourites in, have they?

However, it's not the only idea on the table: one of the current judges could be about to get a promotion. Indeed, when a new judge is brought in to fill Goodman's space (we've been pondering who that might be here) one of the current judges could be promoted instead.

"I would very much doubt that the new member of the panel would come in as Head Judge and have the final say," our source said.

Assuming Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood return there's plenty to choose from there.

"Darcey’s the most sensible out of all of them. Craig’s the harshest and Bruno – would he take it seriously? Out of those three you couldn’t help but think Darcey. But then Darcey hasn’t been in the show as long as the others..." the source mused. "There's arguments for all of them."

Of course, it's all a way off. Goodman's got another series to go yet, so the remaining judges will have to keep their eyes off of his chair for now. They themselves might not even return ("We do not discuss contracts," a spokesperson for the show confirmed). And a 'deadlock'? Well, now's your time to have your say on that and give the Beeb a sense of the vibe...

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC1