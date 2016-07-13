Strictly Come Dancing's judging panel is set to look a little different next year when head judge Len Goodman, who has been part of the show since its inception in 2004, hangs up his dancing shoes for good.

That's right, the 72-year-old ballroom aficionado is leaving the dancefloor. There will be no more SEVENs, no more 10s from Len, no more Len's Lens. Strictly will never be quite the same again.