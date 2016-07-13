Who should replace Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman?
As Strictly loses its head judge, we ask who could possibly fill his dancing shoes...
Strictly Come Dancing's judging panel is set to look a little different next year when head judge Len Goodman, who has been part of the show since its inception in 2004, hangs up his dancing shoes for good.
That's right, the 72-year-old ballroom aficionado is leaving the dancefloor. There will be no more SEVENs, no more 10s from Len, no more Len's Lens. Strictly will never be quite the same again.
But, while we mourn the departure of a Saturday night fave (black sequins all round), there's serious work to be done. Someone needs to fill that gaping hole in the judging panel...
Who do you think should fill Len's perfectly polished dancing shoes?
Any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments box below...
More like this
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year