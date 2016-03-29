Anyway, those six egg cup-style chairs look set to be polished and brought back out for yet more musical chair madness. A source close to the show told me that while it’s not 100% confirmed, those Six Chair shows rate well – last year they brought in more than 8 million viewers – and, importantly, “Simon’s a fan”. If Cowell likes the idea and it’s drawing eyeballs, it’s safe to say that that gets the tick of approval, regardless of whether it fits into this idea of going back to the good old days. Someone will just have to hug Dermot.

Changes on the panel may actually be less than everyone’s expecting, too. Nick Grimshaw, having said he’s off, obviously needs replacing. But I certainly don’t get the impression there’s an interest in seeing Rita Ora leave. There have been no particular rumblings that Cheryl’s leaving either. And, by all accounts, things may well stay the same over on Xtra Factor with Rochelle Humes and Melvin Odoom proving popular as the new spin-off hosts last year.

So it feels like the stripping back will work in viewers’ favour. All the juicy bits aren’t being cut out, rather the naff bits are being shown the door. The attempts to make part of Judges’ Houses live won’t be repeated, for example. Cowell – like the rest of us - wasn’t impressed by the half-live-half-recorded shambles of 2015. In fact his word of choice was “hell” when we spoke about it backstage at the time. Cue the usual barrage of emotional music, HD tears and glamorous swimming pools. Hurrah.

More like this

So while we can look forward to a more familiar X Factor, don’t get too nostalgic for the very early days of the show. There’ll still be an edge. It can’t be too nice and fluffy, otherwise we might as well all watch The Voice, right?

Advertisement

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV