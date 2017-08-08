"It’s going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!"

RadioTimes.com can also reveal that Davood's code name was Perseus, who was one of Greek mythology’s greatest heroes.

Not only was Perseus meant to be tall and athletic, but the name is also pays tribute to Davood's Persian heritage, as it has been said that Perseus was the founder of Persia.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the day after The Saturdays singer Mollie King was unveiled as the first celebrity for Strictly's 15th series.

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Mollie - whose code name was Clio behind the scenes - said she was “so excited” that she was taking part this year and would be embracing the spray tans and the outfits that Strictly entails.

“You wouldn’t wear them down to the supermarket,” she said. “I think you’ve just got to go for it because I personally – I always veer away from looking too ultra girly but on this you’ve got to go for it – get the pink on, get the sparkles. This is your moment to be a princess.”

Rumours for which other celebrities will be taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

There will also be some new professional dancers joining the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden – after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn