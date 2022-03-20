Last year saw many early exits and the show was forced off of the air for a week at one point so that everyone could be fighting fit to compete again.

It has been a much smoother ride for Dancing on Ice 2022 than it had in 2021.

While we have seen some famous faces miss a week here and there through injury and illness, even Philip Schofield missed a week due to COVID, it has been nowhere near as cursed as the previous series was.

But, even with that in mind, the show is going to be missing from the schedules this weekend which comes at the worst time possible - it was meant to be the final!

So, why is Dancing on Ice not on TV today, and when will it be back? Here is all you need to know.

Why is Dancing on Ice not on TV today?

The changes to ITV's schedule this weekend are due to the reason that many of you will likely have already suspected - sport is getting in the way of our favourite entertainment shows once again.

While the Six Nations rugby tournament pushed Saturday Night Takeaway off of the schedule last night, it is actually a different sport responsible for Dancing on Ice missing the week as the football will be airing instead.

The FA Cup Quarterfinal game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will be on our screens instead tonight as there was no way to squeeze them both into the schedule.

When will Dancing on Ice be back on TV?

Dancing on Ice 2022 will return for its grand final on Sunday 27th March 2022.

The good news is that we only have a week break from our normal Sunday night schedule so it will not be too much longer until we find out who will be skating to glory in the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice.

We'll give you the lowdown of what is in store for it as soon as we hear more but as it is the final, expect quite the show to be put on!

Dancing on Ice is back on ITV next Sunday at 7.30pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

