Craig Revel Horwood's challenge to Simon Cowell: You do Strictly and I'll do X Factor
The Strictly Come Dancing judge says Cowell is his dream contestant as he addresses Dancing with the Stars rumours
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood says he'd be more than willing to appear on rival talent show The X Factor if it meant getting his dream contestant Simon Cowell to strut his stuff on the Strictly dance floor.
“I’ll happily – and I’ll say this on national television – swap places darling,” announced Revel Horwood on Tuesday’s edition of This Morning. “I’ll go on X Factor if he comes on Strictly.”
Both judges have earned the nickname ‘Mr Nasty’ so a judging swap would make sense, but it's clear Revel Horwood expects Cowell to compete on Strictly – so does that mean he in turn would be game for testing out his vocal abilities on The X Factor?
We don't know whether Revel Horwood can sing or how Cowell’s dance moves would shape up, but at least Simon could cope with outfits – he is, after all, used to wearing shirts open to the waist.
Revel Horwood was also asked about rumours that he’s replacing his fellow Strictly panel member Len Goodman on the US version of the show, Dancing with the Stars.
More like this
“Well wouldn’t that be lovely darling! I’d be a multimillionaire…! Well I haven’t received a contract as yet, but when I do I shall let you know. Will he retire? I don’t know, I think he [Len] loves it so much… it's so much fun.”
Musical talent show chairs? That might just catch on...