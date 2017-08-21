The Good Morning Britain presenter announced she was taking part in series 15 during the ITV daytime show.

RadioTimes.com can also reveal that Charlotte's secret code name behind the scenes was Aurora.

Charlotte admitted that she had kept the news a secret from everyone, including her friends and family who had been asking if she was taking part in the show. "I’ve kept it a secret from everybody, so surprise!" she exclaimed.

More like this

The GMB presenter also revealed that she "did dancing as a child" and did "a bit" of ballet when she was younger.

Given a 'Strictly survival kit' by her co-hosts Richard Arnold, Kate Garraway and Jeremy Kyle, Charlotte said: "Thank you for all the support. This is setting me on the way now. The excitement’s really beginning. It doesn’t feel like it’s really happening until people know."

As Charlotte joins the list of confirmed celebrities, which includes comedian Brian Conley, singer Mollie King and Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer, there are four famous faces still to be announced.

So, who else has signed up? Rumours about which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported.

We do, however, know who’ll be hosting: presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, while former head judge Len Goodman will make way for Shirley Ballas.

Ballas won’t be the only new face on the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are joining the line-up of professional dancers after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn