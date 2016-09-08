Despite not yet being approached by the show (come on Beeb!), Flack said she had been thinking about it. But she’s got a reservation: how she’d feel if she wasn’t partnered up with her original pro dancer Pasha Kovalev.

“I couldn’t turn down any sort of Strictly because it’s so good… but then I think you have to dance with someone else.”

Indeed, the festive version of the show has switched between focusing on new and returning stars since its 2004 launch, but when previous contestants do take part they are often paired with someone different. Although Flack could be in luck as we’ve been told that, while common, it’s not a hard and fast rule. After all, the legendary series 10 pairing that was Lisa Riley and Robin Windsor was repeated when the actress returned for the Christmas 2014 run. A multitude of factors play a part, we’re advised, including quite simply who is and isn’t available.

Flack’s got plenty of projects in the pipeline so even if the offer was there it could be difficult for her to fit it in, too. But the show certainly remains important to her. Of the coveted glitterball trophy she told us: “It’s on my mantelpiece, it’s like prime position in my lounge. It’s my favourite thing I own.”

They’re always told to keep dancing so there’s got to be time for one more spin, right?

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of September on BBC1. Details of the festive special will be announced later in the year.